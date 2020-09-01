Advertisement

Texas man accused of sexual assault, killing infant daughter

Luis Luna is accused of sexually assaulting his daughter, leading to her death.
Luis Luna is accused of sexually assaulting his daughter, leading to her death.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas arrested a man accused of killing his 9-month-old daughter.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a Houston apartment complex Aug. 24 after learning about an unresponsive infant. When they arrived, they found Savayah Mason being treated by EMS personnel.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Forensic investigators determined she was sexually assaulted and died of asphyxiation.

Homicide investigators said they interviewed Mason’s father, 23-year-old Luis Luna, and they determined he was responsible for her death.

Luna is charged with capital murder, and he was arrested Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defend the Police’ graffiti

Updated: moments ago
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd.

Coronavirus

CDC has not reduced the death count related to COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Some widely shared social media posts suggest the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “backpedaled” on the number of deaths caused by COVID-19, but an AP Fact Check finds that’s not true.

National Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

Local

Two Beloit city employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The City of Beloit announced Tuesday afternoon that two city employees recently tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Graceland, Levitt Shell in Memphis vandalized with 'Defund the Police' graffiti

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd.

Latest News

State

Governor’s office announces no-interest loans for damaged Kenosha businesses

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Kenosha businesses that suffered damage in the last week can receive up to $20,000 in no-interest loans to help cover repair costs.

National Politics

Mnuchin spars with Democrats on new virus aid, economy

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Congressional investigators say they have identified lapses pointing to possible fraud and abuse in the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief program, including more than $1 billion awarded to small businesses that received multiple loans.

National

Facebook, Twitter suspend Russian network ahead of election

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said it started investigating the network based on information from the FBI about its off-Facebook activities.

National

Portland protests shift focus to mayor amid rising tensions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon, shifted their focus to the city’s mayor, and police declared a riot as people broke windows and vandalized property.

Local

Dane County Farmers’ Market to continue hybrid market for shoppers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County Farmers’ Market shoppers can continue to enjoy fresh goods thanks to a successful hybrid market period.

National

Concerns grow over vaccines and schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Concerns over how and when a vaccine for COVID-19 will be approved.