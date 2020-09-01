Trump awards $41 million for state, local law enforcement to hire more police, support violence victims

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Trump announced Tuesday that state and local law enforcement will receive $41 million in emergency funding to hire more police officers and provide support to victims affected by recent violence.

The grants will support proven violence reduction efforts and help hire police officers and prosecutors, while allowing them to focus resources on public safety challenges their communities face, according to a news release by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Attorney General William Barr joined the president on Kenosha visit Tuesday, meeting with local officials and community members to express their concern for those affected by the unrest.

The department noted that President Trump gave a warning to lawbreakers, saying that “there would be no tolerance for violence and anarchy in this or any other city.”

“As President Trump made abundantly clear today, this lawless behavior will not be allowed to stand and the federal government will provide the necessary resources to help state and local police officers who have worked hard to maintain peace and keep violence at bay,” Barr said. ’

The grants are from the department’s Office of Justice Programs and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

