Two Beloit city employees test positive for COVID-19

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit announced Tuesday afternoon that two of their employees recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The exposure to the virus was unrelated to work for both employees, according to a news release. The City noted that contact tracing has been completed and neither employee had any in-person contact with the general public through work.

City employees that were in close proximity to the individuals have also been notified, the City continued.

These new case additions make for a total of five positive coronavirus tests for city employees since mid-May.

The City will not be disclosing additional details about the individuals’ identities due to privacy reasons.

The City added that they have taken many steps to protect the health of their employees and the public since opening an Emergency Operations Center on March 13, including declaring a local public health emergency in March, partnered with the Wisconsin National Guard to bring community testing to the city and required face coverings in all city buildings.

