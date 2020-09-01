Advertisement

Wisconsin residents can now submit Woman Veteran of the Year Award nominations

Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN(KGWN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents can begin submitting nominations for the 2020 Woman Veteran of the Year Award on Monday.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Veterans Affairs said in a news release that the award recognizes female veterans who compiled a record of exemplary service as a military member, veteran and member of the community.

Any Wisconsin resident can submit a nomination, including veterans, their family members and veterans service organizations. The nomination form can be found on the department’s website and is due September 30.

The award was established in 2009 and has been given to women whose service ranges in eras. The department noted that last year’s winner was U.S. Army Veteran Gundel “Gundy” Metz, and a complete list of past winners is available online.

