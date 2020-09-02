Advertisement

ATF looking to identify 7 people in Kenosha arson investigations

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives released several pictures and videos Wednesday afternoon of persons of interest in seven arson investigations stemming from last week’s unrest in Kenosha.

All of the incidents happened between Sunday, August 23 - the day Jacob Blake was shot - and Tuesday, August 25, the agency stated. The seven cases are part of more than twenty arsons in the city that federal agents are currently investigating. (find the full list below, along with the ATF descriptions)

“With remarkable speed, the ATF’s National Response Team has already processed the fire scenes and isolated images of individuals who may have important information,” said United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger.  “Now we need the public’s help in reviewing these images.”

ATF Special Agent Kristen de Tineo added that engaging the community at this stage will not only help them solve the crimes, it will also help Kenosha heal and rebuilding the trust of people who live there.

The investigations are being done in conjunction with the Kenosha Police Dept., Kenosha Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kenosha Fire Department, and the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, the ATF noted. The agency has been on the ground in the city since last week working with local law enforcement.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the Kenosha Police Dept. at 262-605-5203 or Kenosha Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333, or the ATF at 1-888-ATF-FIRE (1-800-283-3473). Tips can also be submitted by emailing atftips@atf.org.

ATF Persons of Interest

(all descriptions come directly from ATF)

Persons of interest at B&L Furniture
Persons of interest at B&L Furniture(ATF)

ATF National Response Team and Kenosha Police Department are seeking to identify the above male (ID# UNSUB16) in relation to an arson which occurred at B&L Furniture located at 1101 60th Street, Kenosha, Wisconsin the evening of August 24.

ATF National Response Team and Kenosha Police Department are seeking to identify the above male (ID# UNSUB1) in relation to a Kenosha Garbage Truck set ablaze which occurred at 56th and Sheridan, Kenosha, Wisconsin August 23.

Person of interest in TCF Bank arson
Person of interest in TCF Bank arson(ATF)

ATF National Response Team and Kenosha Police Department are seeking to identify the above female (ID# UNSUB15) in relation to an arson that occurred at TCF Bank located at 1815 63rd Street in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 24 at 11:34 p.m.

Person of interest in H&R Block arson
Person of interest in H&R Block arson(ATF)

ATF National Response Team and Kenosha Police Department are seeking to identify the above female (ID# UNSUB6) in relation to an arson that occurred at H&R Block located at 6124 22nd Avenue in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 24.

Person of interest in multiple arsons in Kenosha
Person of interest in multiple arsons in Kenosha(ATF)

ATF National Response Team and Kenosha Police Department are seeking to identify the above female (ID# UNSUB15) in relation to multiple arsons that occurred in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 24.

ATF National Response Team and Kenosha Police Department are seeking to identify the above male (ID# UNSUB12) in relation to an arson which occurred at Car Source located at 6226 Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wisconsin the evening of August 24.

Person of interest in arson at Kenosha Probation and Parole Building
Person of interest in arson at Kenosha Probation and Parole Building(ATF)

ATF National Response Team and Kenosha Police Department are seeking to identify the above male (ID# UNSUB12) in relation to an arson which occurred at Kenosha Probation and Parole Building at 1212 60th Street in Kenosha, Wisconsin the evening of August 24.

In addition to the persons of interest in the arsons described above, the following arsons are also under investigation. Please submit any information you may have regarding the following addresses:

  • Mangia’s Italian Restaurant, 5717 Sheridan Road
  • Kenosha Public Library, 711 59th Place
  • Mattress Shop, 6224 22nd Avenue
  • Affordable Auto, 1118 60th Street
  • County Credit Union, 925 59th Street
  • Charlie’s 10th Hole, 3805 22nd Avenue
  • Boost Mobile, 2208 Roosevelt Road
  • Car Source, 5821 Sheridan Road
  • Something Different, 5716 6th Avenue
  • DeBerge’s Framing & Gallery, 2008 63rd Street
  • Citgo Gas Station, 3806 30th Street
  • Treasure’s Within, 1016 60th Street
  • Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Avenue
  • Lend Nation, 6304 22nd Avenue

If you have information about any of these incidents, please contact Kenosha Police Department at (262) 605-5203 or Kenosha CrimeStoppers at (262) 656-7333, or 1-888-ATF-FIRE. Additionally, you may also email information to ATFTips@atf.gov.

