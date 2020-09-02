Advertisement

Back to School Academy offers parents, caregivers advice on how to support students through virtual learning

The virtual event is Wednesday evening from 6:00-7:30 p.m.
Back to School Academy
Back to School Academy(Sun Prairie Area School District)
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Parents and caregivers can tune in Wednesday night to a back to school online academy that will offer tips and strategies for helping students navigate virtual learning.

The Wisconsin Public Education Network is hosting the event from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in collaboration with the Sun Prairie Area School District.

Educators and experts will share advice on how to help students thrive in distance learning. There will also be time for an open discussion.

Speakers include Dr. Jenny Walczak, Clinical Director of Mental and Behavioral Health at Children’s Wisconsin, Gary Myrah, Executive Director for the Wisconsin Council of Administrators of Special Services and Erin McCarthy (Wisconsin’s 2020 Teacher of the Year) and Amy Miller (Shorewood educator).

Back to School academy: Supporting Students in Distance Learning is open to anyone, not only Sun Prairie families. If you are interested in joining you can register here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

New 24/7 school safety tip line rolls out for new year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice unveiled its news Speak Up, Speak Out Resource Center.

Back To School

Highland Community Schools enters second week of in-person learning

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amelia Jones
Students at Highland Community Schools are entering the second week of in-person learning and getting used to the new precautions with masks, sanitizing and socially distancing.

Back To School

UW-System schools set expectations for residence halls, COVID-19 enforcement

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
There are major changes and expectations set for campus residents and students at UW-System schools as the fall semester kicks off Wednesday

Back To School

Dane Co. to allow in-person classes for students with disabilities

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Dane County health officials have updated their rules barring in-person classes for most area students.

Latest News

Back To School

First day of school adjustments for Milton students

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:32 AM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
The district and contracted bus company Go Riteway Transportation have come up with a plan they say is the safest option for kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back To School

Portage School District is ready for in-person learning

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT
|
By Amelia Jones
Portage School District highlights the new safety precautions for students, teachers and staff heading into the start of the school year in-person.

Back To School

Dodgeville School District improves virtual learning plan

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:48 AM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
The Dodgeville School District has made some changes to its virtual learning method for the fall semester.

News

“Learning pods” rise in popularity as families seek options during pandemic

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Pandemic or learning pods are on the rise as parents look for options during virtual learning.

Education

St. Ambrose Academy to petition state Supreme Court to rescind school closure order

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
St. Ambrose Academy is among several diocesan schools that are petitioning to the state Supreme Court against Dane County’s “unconstitutional and unlawful” school closure order.

Education

New USDA restrictions limit free meals for children in Janesville

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
New restrictions by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture will not allow the School District of Janesville to provide free meals to all children in the community, but only to students enrolled at the district.