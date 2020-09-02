Back to School Academy offers parents, caregivers advice on how to support students through virtual learning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Parents and caregivers can tune in Wednesday night to a back to school online academy that will offer tips and strategies for helping students navigate virtual learning.

The Wisconsin Public Education Network is hosting the event from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in collaboration with the Sun Prairie Area School District.

Educators and experts will share advice on how to help students thrive in distance learning. There will also be time for an open discussion.

Speakers include Dr. Jenny Walczak, Clinical Director of Mental and Behavioral Health at Children’s Wisconsin, Gary Myrah, Executive Director for the Wisconsin Council of Administrators of Special Services and Erin McCarthy (Wisconsin’s 2020 Teacher of the Year) and Amy Miller (Shorewood educator).

Back to School academy: Supporting Students in Distance Learning is open to anyone, not only Sun Prairie families. If you are interested in joining you can register here.

