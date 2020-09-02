Advertisement

Biden coming to Kenosha two days after President Trump’s visit

The visit is set for Thursday
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke Monday at an event in Pittsburgh.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - Former vice president Joe Biden is planning a trip to Kenosha on Thursday.

The Democratic presidential candidate’s visit will come just two days after President Donald Trump’s trip to the city.

According to Biden’s camp, he and his wife, Jill, will hold a community meeting during their stop. The campaign said the goal is to “bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face.”

After the meeting, the Bidens are scheduled to make a “local stop,” but campaign officials did not detail what that would entail.

The announcement did not say whether they intended to meet with the Blake family.

President Trump was in Kenosha on Tuesday, where he toured sites of burned down buildings and met with Kenosha Law Enforcement. He also announced $47 million of federal funding to help law enforcement and small business owners pick up the pieces.

