Community Kids Learning Center to temporarily close after worker gets COVID-19

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Community Kids Learning Center announced Tuesday they will close temporarily after a worker at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

The day care facility said no Community Action staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, but they are taking the precaution to ensure the health and safety of their families and staff, according to a news release.

They noted that they cannot give additional information about the positive test due to confidentiality.

They plan to reopen on September 14. In the mean time, they asked that people watch for symptoms of COVID-19 and call the center if your child or family member tests positive for COVID-19.

