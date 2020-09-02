Advertisement

Community Kids Learning Center to temporarily close after worker gets COVID-19

About 1.1 million Texas children were in state-licensed and registered home day care centers before COVID-19 struck. Several child care centers have closed during the pandemic.
About 1.1 million Texas children were in state-licensed and registered home day care centers before COVID-19 struck. Several child care centers have closed during the pandemic.(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Community Kids Learning Center announced Tuesday they will close temporarily after a worker at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

The day care facility said no Community Action staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, but they are taking the precaution to ensure the health and safety of their families and staff, according to a news release.

They noted that they cannot give additional information about the positive test due to confidentiality.

They plan to reopen on September 14. In the mean time, they asked that people watch for symptoms of COVID-19 and call the center if your child or family member tests positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

DOJ: Over 600 hours of work dedicated to Jacob Blake case

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Department of Justice released an update Tuesday on the 600 hours of work they have completed in the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Local

Janesville’s Art Infusion week adds a new set of art for the first time

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Janesville's annual beautification effort, Art Infusion week, is bringing in mural artists in 2020 to create five new murals.

State

DMV to expand driver’s license, ID card services across the state

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation DMV announced Tuesday that they are temporarily expanding their drivers license and identification card services this fall.

National

Army announces changes in Fort Hood leadership, names commander to head Guillen probe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The Army Tuesday announced changes in Fort Hood leadership and named the senior commander who will lead an investigation into the handling of the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Latest News

News

DHS Tuesday numbers could be skewed

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Madison mayor unveils budget plan

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Justice for Jacob: Blake's family holds rally

Updated: 2 hours ago

Politics

How 2020 presidential polls compare to the 2016 election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Presidential polls ahead of election show similarities to 2016.

News

Sheriff: Both suspects caught in Dane Co. chase in which shots were fired at deputies

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Overture Center launches new campaign to raise $1.5m, ensure future for arts community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
While many industries are facing challenges due to the pandemic, the arts industry is particularly struggling. In Madison, the Overture Center for the Arts has been closed since March 13 and does not expect to host performances until next year.