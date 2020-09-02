Curfew ends in Kenosha ahead of visit from Joe Biden

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- A curfew that’s been in place in Kenosha for the more than a week after the police shooting of Jacob Blake has been lifted.

The move on Wednesday is another sign of increasing calm in the southeastern Wisconsin city that’s been the epicenter of the latest eruption over racial injustice.

The curfew was lifted a day after it was targeted as unconstitutional in a federal lawsuit and the day before former Vice President Joe Biden planned to visit Kenosha.

The shooting of Blake, who is Black, spared protests that resulted in buildings being burned and vandalized and in the shootings of three demonstrators, two of whom died.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.