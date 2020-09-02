Dept. of Workforce Development granted $5 million for opioid recovery through workforce

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development received $5 million in grants to provide training, career services and supportive services to those affected by opioids.

DWD will sub grant the money to five local workforce development boards to build coalitions that focus on opioid recovery and workforce development, according to a news release.

The department explained the coalitions bring together regional partners to create support, training and accountability to ensure positive treatment and recovery outcomes are addressed that will lead to positive career services. Local workforce boards and partners will also train people who are interested in pursing a career in the field of substance abuse and recovery.

Community coalitions can include employers or industry organizations, treatment centers and legal services, among others.

The five participating workforce development boards are the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board, North Central Workforce Development Board, Northwest Workforce Development Board, West Central Workforce Development Board, and Southwest Workforce Development Board.

The U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration awarded the grant to DWD.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.