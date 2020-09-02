Advertisement

Destination Madison CEO, President Deb Archer to retire after 25 years

Deb Archer, CEO and President of Destination Madison, will retire after 25 years of leadership.
Deb Archer, CEO and President of Destination Madison, will retire after 25 years of leadership.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Destination Madison announced Wednesday their CEO and President Deb Archer is leaving the organization at the end of 2020 after 25 years of leadership.

According to a news release, while Archer lead the organization, Destination Madison has been recognized as Wisconsin’s Most Helpful CVB, the Madison Area Sports Commission was named National Sports Commission of the Year and the organizations have been recognized with Wisconsin Department of Tourism Trailblazer awards.

Archer said she was proud of the accomplishments her team has achieved over the years. “I came to Madison more than 25 years ago as a stranger,” Archer said. “I’ve been embraced by this community and have been privileged that every day I get to share my love for Madison with guests from around the world.”

The organization noted that under her tenure, Madison grew from an “under-the-radar city, to one of the leading mid-sized meetings, events and leisure markets in the country.”

Visitors brought in over $6.4 billion in spending to Dane County in the past five years, Destination Madison continued.

They shared that Archer will spend her retirement traveling with her husband, enjoying winters at their condo in Arizona and volunteering. They also added she will spend time with her first grandchild, who was just born in July.

