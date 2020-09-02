DMV to expand driver’s license, ID card services across the state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation DMV announced Tuesday they are temporarily expanding their drivers license and identification card services this fall.

The services will be extended in Madison, Milwaukee and other centers throughout the state which were previously closed in March due to the coronavirus, according to a news release.

The Madison South DMV will open a temporary location on Sept. 15 through Dec. 31 at 1810 South Park St., Suite 205. The location will be open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The department noted that this site was chosen because of the population growth in this area. There are also numerous Madison Metro bus routes which pass the location when they connect with the South Transfer Point, the department added.

The DMV has at least one location in each of the 72 Wisconsin counties.

The department continued saying customers are encouraged to follow floor decals for social distancing and stay behind plastic panels at service windows.

