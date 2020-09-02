Advertisement

DOJ: Over 600 hours of work dedicated to Jacob Blake case

Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two officers have been placed on administrative leave.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice released an update Tuesday on the 600 hours of work they have completed in the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation with assistance from the FBI, Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, the DCI and FBI have conducted 88 witness interviews, collected 102 evidence items and downloaded 28 videos for review. The DOJ continued by saying there have also been four search warrants issued and over 600 hours of work has been dedicated to the case since Saturday, Aug. 29.

The DOJ noted the DCI are continuing to review evidence and to determine the facts of the incident. DCI will turn over the investigative reports to a prosecutor following a complete and thorough investigation.

