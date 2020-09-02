Advertisement

Fox, C-SPAN, NBC moderators for upcoming Trump-Biden debates

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.(AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Representatives from Fox News, C-SPAN and NBC will moderate the upcoming debates between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

According to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, the moderators will be:

—Chris Wallace of Fox News for the debate Sept. 29 in Cleveland.

—Steve Scully of C-SPAN for the “town meeting” debate Oct. 15 in Miami.

—NBC’s Kristen Welker for the debate Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The commission also announced Wednesday that USA Today’s Susan Page will moderate the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City with Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris.

Trump and Biden have said they will attend the scheduled debates, which are meant to offer voters the opportunity to see the contrast between the candidates on live television.

“I’m looking forward to debating the president and I’m going to lay out as clearly as I can my vision for the country,” Biden said.

There was no immediate comment from the Trump campaign.

Trump’s team has tried to pressure the commission to move up the debates, citing increased use of early and absentee voting because of the coronavirus.

AP writer Will Weissert contributed from Wilmington, Delaware.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Johnson on Laura relief

Updated: 5 minutes ago

National

Rep. Abraham on Laura relief

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National

Sen Kennedy on Laura relief

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National Politics

Budget deficit to hit record $3.3T due to virus, recession

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal budget deficit will hit a record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs and the recession.

National Politics

Biden calls for charges for violent citizens and police

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s becoming a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence.

Latest News

National

LIVE: 75th anniversary of end of WWII commemoration

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wednesday is the anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States, when documents were signed officially ending years of bloody fighting in a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

National Politics

Owner of burned business accuses Trump of misleading public

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tom Gram said he bought Rode’s Camera Shop from the Rode family eight years ago, though John Rode still owns the property. Gram’s four decades of work at the store came to an end Aug. 24, when the building was destroyed by fire during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

National

Tropical Storm Nana headed for Belize

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala.

Local

Green Co. Sheriff asking for help finding runaway teen

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to be on the lookout for a runaway teen who hasn’t been seen in two weeks.

National

Germany says Soviet-era nerve agent used on Russia’s Navalny

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia.