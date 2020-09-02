Advertisement

Green Co. Sheriff asking for help finding runaway teen

The Green Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating Cheyenne DJ Ladwig.
The Green Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating Cheyenne DJ Ladwig.(Green Co. Sheriff via Facebook)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to be on the lookout for a runaway teen who hasn’t been seen in two weeks.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne DJ Ladwig was last seen in rural Brodhead, on Wednesday, August 19, and she has not been seen or heard from since then.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Green Co. Sheriff’s Office or the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office.

  • Green County Sheriff’s Office: 608-328-9400
  • Rock County Sheriff’s Office: 608-757-8000

Cheyenne is also listed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Information on her whereabouts can also be submitted with them online or by calling 1-800-843-5678.

MISSING JUVENILE: The Green County Sheriff’s Office, Rock County Sheriff’s Office, and Green County Human Services are...

Posted by Green County WI Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mauston Police won’t say why nearly half the dept. is on administrative leave

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Nearly half of the Mauston Police Department’s officers are currently are on administrative leave pending the outcome of two separate investigations.

News

Wisconsin Professional Police Association calls for change

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
The WPPA is calling for meaningful action to improve the law enforcement profession

Local

MPD: Madison neighbor sees bike stolen, spots thief hours later

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Madison nurse’s stolen bicycle was returned to her Tuesday with a little help from an alert neighbor who witnessed the bike being stolen,

State

Wisconsin reports its first EEE virus case in a person since 2017

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Dept. of Health Services is warning people to protect themselves against mosquito bites after a person in western Wisconsin tests positive for eastern equine encephalitis.

Latest News

Back To School

New 24/7 school safety tip line rolls out for new year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice unveiled its news Speak Up, Speak Out Resource Center.

State

Biden coming to Kenosha two days after President Trump’s visit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Democratic presidential candidate's visit will come just two days after President Donald Trump’s trip to the city.

News

Madison Common Council approves police oversight measures after hourslong discussion

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
The votes in favor of four agenda items create a Police Civilian Oversight Board as well as an Independent Police Monitor position.

News

Pres. Trump announces millions in Kenosha grant funding, Blake family holds unity event

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
During his visit, the president met with Kenosha Law Enforcement deescalating tensions in the city, but did not meet with Blake’s family. He said because they wanted to involve lawyers.

Baseball

Tigers OF JaCoby Jones gets hit by pitch, fractures hand

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Detroit Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones fractured his left hand when he was hit by a pitch against Milwaukee.

News

Arts beautify Janesville for Art Infusion week

Updated: 15 hours ago