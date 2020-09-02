Green Co. Sheriff asking for help finding runaway teen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to be on the lookout for a runaway teen who hasn’t been seen in two weeks.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne DJ Ladwig was last seen in rural Brodhead, on Wednesday, August 19, and she has not been seen or heard from since then.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Green Co. Sheriff’s Office or the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Green County Sheriff’s Office: 608-328-9400

Rock County Sheriff’s Office: 608-757-8000

Cheyenne is also listed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Information on her whereabouts can also be submitted with them online or by calling 1-800-843-5678.

MISSING JUVENILE: The Green County Sheriff’s Office, Rock County Sheriff’s Office, and Green County Human Services are... Posted by Green County WI Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

