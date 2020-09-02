Highland Community Schools enters second week of in-person learning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Highland Community Schools in Iowa County is entering their second week of in-person learning. Students start by doing a daily health check-in to make sure they are not having any COVID-19 symptoms, then they sanitize their hands before they head to their classrooms.

Students have the option to go in-person five days a week or virtual. All lessons in every class are recorded. Every student will have virtual lessons every other Friday. Principal Josh Tarrell said parents and families response to the survey they sent out was overwhelming in favor of in-person instruction.

An isolation room was created in the school for students, staff and teachers who experience symptoms. Tarrell says the school can be ready in 24 hours to go virtual in the case of a COVID-19 outbreak. “That is why we are doing virtual every other Friday so students and teachers can get practice with it,” Tarrell said.

In the cafeteria there are plexiglass dividers and seats are marked six feet apart. The school is deep cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected every night. More information about Highlands safety plan click here.

