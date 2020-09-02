Advertisement

Janesville’s Art Infusion week adds a new set of art for the first time

The annual beautification effort is bringing in mural artists in 2020 to create five new murals.
For the first time, the annual event will include five new murals across downtown.
For the first time, the annual event will include five new murals across downtown.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Artists in downtown Janesville are busy beautifying the city for the annual Art Infusion week, and this year, they are trying something unique.

Janesville’s Convention and Visitors Bureau started the annual event in 2011.

“Our goal at that time was really to bring people into the downtown and it was solely chalk art,” said Christine Rebout, executive director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Rebout said they wanted to try something new in 2020, after how the community embraced the Black Hawk mural downtown. The mural was finished in June 2019.

“They would come eat their lunch in front of it, they would take pictures of it, they would do prom photos or wedding photos,” Rebout explained.

For the first time, five murals will be created across the city’s downtown during Art Infusion week. Some murals give a nod to local history.

“They used to do harnesses and stuff, so we got two horses featured in the murals,” Tim Cahill said. Cahill is helping out his friend with one of the murals, and he said they wanted to contrast urban and rural life in the area.

Rebout said the COVID-19 pandemic made this year’s event a challenge, especially when it came to raising funds, but she and the artists hope people can appreciate the chance to explore the city even more.

“Just make sure that it’s something that we can be proud of and everybody can enjoy coming down and looking at,” Cahill said.

Rebout added, “This year more than ever, to get outside, to enjoy art, to engage with your community, is so important for our mental health.”

Artists will be working on the murals all week until Art Infusion wraps up on Sunday, Sept. 6. That weekend, more artists will also be creating chalk art on downtown sidewalks.

For more information on where the murals are located, click here.

