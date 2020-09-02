Madison Metropolitan Schools to give all students free meals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All students at Madison Metropolitan School District can receive free meals starting September 8.

According to a news release Wednesday, the meals will be available for curbside pickup once a week at 40 sites. All students can receive the meals free of charge regardless of free, reduced or paid status eligibility.

The district added students will receive a market food box with five balanced breakfasts and lunches. The district encouraged families to also use their preorder form so they can plan to be ready when families want to pick up their meals, but it is not required.

The pickup schedule is available on the district’s website.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.