Madison VA becomes only hospital in the city to have 5-star patient experience rating

(WTVG)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital announced Wednesday they received a 5-star rating for Patient Experience, making them the only hospital in Madison to have that rating.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released the results of the 2019 patient experience star ratings. They use the rating system to measure the experiences Medicare beneficiaries have with their health plan and health care system, with a score of one being the lowest and five being the highest, according to a news release.

The results were based on scores collected in 2019 by a federal administrator of the nation’s health care programs.

Madison VA noted each of the 3,478 hospitals rated are assigned a patient experience star rating. Two hundred and sixty six of those hospitals received 5-star ratings.

Eight of those hospitals were VA medical centers, making VA Madison one of eight in the nation to receive the 5-star rating, the hospital noted.

