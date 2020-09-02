Mauston Police won’t say why nearly half the dept. is on administrative leave

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly half of the Mauston Police Department’s officers are currently are on administrative leave pending the outcome of two separate investigations.

City administrator Randy Reeg confirms to NBC15 News that four officers are currently on leave. Reeg says the Mauston Police Department has a total of 10 sworn officers on the force.

In a press release, the Mauston Police Department says on August 26th, there was an incident involving two off duty police officers. Police did not release any more details.

Reeg declined to comment on that investigation.

Reeg says there was separate incident involving Mauston police officers “at the beginning of August” that resulted in other officers being placed on administrative leave. Reeg also declined to comment further on this investigation.

Reeg told NBC15 News that nearby agencies are assisting with protecting the citizens of Mauston while the officers are on leave.

