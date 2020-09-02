Advertisement

MPD: Madison neighbor sees bike stolen, spots thief hours later

Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison nurse’s stolen bicycle was returned to her Tuesday with a little help from an alert neighbor who witnessed the bike being stolen – and then spotted it a few hours later, according to the Madison Police Dept.

MPD’s incident report indicates the neighbor first reported seeing someone checking the doors of parked cars along Clark Court around 6:30 a.m. before that person saw the alleged thief swipe the $700 Trek bicycle.

Then around noon, that same neighbor, whose name was not released, called 911. An MPD spokesperson explained the man had dropped by Brittingham Park and noticed the same person he saw that morning, as well as the nurse’s bike.

When an officer arrived to contact the suspect, the individual gave police a fake name and said he just arrived in America, from Cuba, a little more than two weeks ago, the report continued. The alleged bike thief claimed he bought it off someone for ten dollars.

However, with the neighbor serving as an eyewitness to the theft and with him seeing the perpetrator there, the suspect, identified as Jose A. Lino, was arrested and booked into the Dane Co. jail on allegations of taking two bicycles.

Investigators were able to use surveillance cameras to connect the 56-year-old Lino to a second bike theft on August 24 in which a 23-year-old man reported having his bike taken from a rack in the 100 block of State St. According to MPD’s Joel DeSpain, the suspect admitted to selling that bike – coincidentally, for ten dollars.

The nurse’s bike was recovered, however, but it wasn’t given back to her, DeSpain added. He explained that she wanted her neighbor, the man who helped recover it, to have it.

