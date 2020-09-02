New 24/7 school safety tip line rolls out for new year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heading into the new school year, students, teachers, and other members of a school’s community will have a new tool for reporting threats to school safety or concerns about someone they feel may be in danger.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice unveiled its news Speak Up, Speak Out Resource Center, which it described as a one-stop shop for preventing school violence. Tips can be submitted to it using the Speak Up, Speak Out website. There are also iOS and Android apps, as well as a hotline number (1-800-697-8776).

“Our schools have been one of the safest places for our children, and I want that to always be the case,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. She added that the tip line will be valuable for students regardless if they are learning online, in the classroom, or somehow in-between.

The new resource center will be staffed around the clock, the DOJ explained. Its analysts will be to send critical incident teams to schools when warranted, consult with school administrators for threat assessments, and provide safety guidance, including training, safety planning, and other topics.

It will be run by the DOJ’s Office of School Safety. The agency says similar programs exist for more than half of the public middle and high schools in America.

“Whether students are concerned for their own safety or the safety of others, Speak Up, Speak Out can assist them in getting the help they need,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

