Percent-positive dips Wednesday, but rolling average remains high

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The percentage of total COVID-19 tests recorded Wednesday that were positive dropped to one of its lowest points in the past couple weeks, but the seven-day rolling average barely budged off its recent high.

The latest Dept. of Health Services numbers show 545 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported across the state in the past day, a relatively low number for the middle of the week.

With 8,376 total tests having been tallied, that placed the one-day percent positive at 6.5 percent. Over the past week, an average of 8.4 percent of tests have been positive. That’s down a tenth-point from Tuesday, when the average hit its highest level since May, when testing was much lower.

Twelve more deaths were reported on Wednesday, according to DHS, pushing the total number of people who have died from complications related to the coronavirus to 1,142.

Of the 77,129 people who have tested positive, nearly nine in ten of them have recovered. DHS figures show 7,328 cases still remain active.

