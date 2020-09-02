Positive COVID-19 case in the Wausau School District

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District is confirming its first positive COVID-19 case at John Marshall Elementary School.

According to a press release, the district is working closely with the Marathon County Health Department and following their guidance. John Marshall staff and parents have been notified about the positive case.

No other information has been released at this time.

