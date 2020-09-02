Pres. Trump announces millions in Kenosha grant funding, Blake family holds unity event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -President Donald Trump announced he’s providing millions of dollars in federal funding to law enforcement and small businesses in Kenosha to help them rebuild.

“We’re here to show our support for Kenosha and the state of Wisconsin’s been very good to me,” President Donald Trump said.

He announced $47 million of federal funding to help law enforcement and small business owners pick up the pieces.

“These are not acts of peaceful protests, but domestic terror,” President Trump said.

President Trump toured sites of burned down buildings in Kenosha, which is a symbol of unrest, in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“Violent mobs demolished or damaged at least 25 businesses, burned down public buildings and threw bricks,” President Trump said.

During his visit, the president met with Kenosha Law Enforcement deescalating tensions in the city, but did not meet with Blake’s family. He said because they wanted to involve lawyers.

“Our family is thanking everyone around the world for their well wishes and prayers,” Justin Blake, Jacob Blake’s uncle said.

Blake’s uncle said he was not interested in meeting with the president explaining President Trump is not “uniting the country.”

Instead, the family held a community rebuilding event, which was a celebration to promote healing during challenging times, alongside Rev. Jesse Jackson.

“Nobody would like their family member to be in a position we’re at right now. I’d like to be at home with my nephew and his kids playing, but we don’t have that opportunity today,” Justin said.

The rally was held just feet away from where a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake last month.

“I’m sucking up all the pain we have until we get justice for little Jake, which means we get justice and an indictment and conviction for the man who shot him seven times in the back,” Justin said.

Justin also gave a brief update on his nephew’s health saying he’s still paralyzed, but is starting to get some of his personality back at the hospital.

