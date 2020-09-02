Sun Prairie neighborhoods host back-to-school fun

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The YMCA of Dane County and neighbors held a back-to-school fun day on Wednesday, or as they call it “Wacky Wednesday”.

The fun day is part of the YMCA’s Summer Meal Program, which gives out two meals a day to children who rely on school meals. Joanne Marquez, who works at the YMCA, said the organization has seen an increase in the past couple of months for those who need food- about 110 children every day.

“We’re seeing more kids coming every day to our programs to get meals and we’re seeing more families to pick up food for their kids that might not actually live in the community that we’re in,” Marquez said.

The YMCA of Dane County has given out 40,000 meals in Sun Prairie since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Marquez also said that “Wacky Wednesday” is a way to build relationships with the children in the community and be good role models for them amid the pandemic.

“We can’t be good role models unless we really have a connection with the kids, so to be able to be out here since the beginning of the pandemic when the state shut down has really enabled us to talk to the kids on a more personal level,” Marquez said.

Neighborhood Event Organizer Rodney Harris said he is all about helping kids find positivity and it starts in your neighborhood.

“Violence has always been around Madison, Wisconsin and all the surrounding areas never to this magnitude,” Harris said. “Sometimes it can be scary, but we’re just trusting in God and I’m just asking the kids to stay focused during the time.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.