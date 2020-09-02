Advertisement

Sun Prairie neighborhoods host back-to-school fun

By Juliana Tornabene and Gabriella Rusk
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The YMCA of Dane County and neighbors held a back-to-school fun day on Wednesday, or as they call it “Wacky Wednesday”.

The fun day is part of the YMCA’s Summer Meal Program, which gives out two meals a day to children who rely on school meals. Joanne Marquez, who works at the YMCA, said the organization has seen an increase in the past couple of months for those who need food- about 110 children every day.

“We’re seeing more kids coming every day to our programs to get meals and we’re seeing more families to pick up food for their kids that might not actually live in the community that we’re in,” Marquez said.

The YMCA of Dane County has given out 40,000 meals in Sun Prairie since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Marquez also said that “Wacky Wednesday” is a way to build relationships with the children in the community and be good role models for them amid the pandemic.

“We can’t be good role models unless we really have a connection with the kids, so to be able to be out here since the beginning of the pandemic when the state shut down has really enabled us to talk to the kids on a more personal level,” Marquez said.

Neighborhood Event Organizer Rodney Harris said he is all about helping kids find positivity and it starts in your neighborhood.

“Violence has always been around Madison, Wisconsin and all the surrounding areas never to this magnitude,” Harris said. “Sometimes it can be scary, but we’re just trusting in God and I’m just asking the kids to stay focused during the time.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ATF looking to identify 7 people in Kenosha arson investigations

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Mauston Police won’t say why nearly half the dept. is on administrative leave

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in clinical trial

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Madison Mayor condemns alder’s use of profanity during Common Council meeting

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
In response to an alderman’s use of gender-based profanity against a community member at Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued a statement Wednesday admitting “the culture and civility” of such meetings has deteriorated over the past few months.

Latest News

News

Sun Prairie neighborhoods host back-to-school fun

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Local

Madison VA becomes only hospital in the city to have 5-star patient experience rating

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital announced Wednesday they received a 5-star rating for Patient Experience, making them the only hospital in Madison to have that rating.

State

Curfew ends in Kenosha ahead of visit from Joe Biden

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A curfew that’s been in place in Kenosha for the more than a week after the police shooting of Jacob Blake has been lifted.

Local

Destination Madison CEO, President Deb Archer to retire after 25 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Destination Madison announced Wednesday their CEO and President Deb Archer is leaving the organization at the end of 2020 after 25 years of leadership.

News

Lincoln man’s passionate ‘boneless chicken wing’ plea at city council meeting gets national attention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
“Boneless chicken wings? Unless you’re going to strap those things to the side of a jet you cannot call them a wing,” Ander Christensen said.

News

UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in clinical trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
A COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial is now underway at UW Health.