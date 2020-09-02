Advertisement

UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in clinical trial

Over the next eight weeks, 1,600 people will take part in the study at University Hospital.
Dr. Jeff Pothof receives the 1st COVID-19 vaccine in a clinical trial at UW-Health.
Dr. Jeff Pothof receives the 1st COVID-19 vaccine in a clinical trial at UW-Health.(UW Health)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial is now underway at UW Health. The Clinical Research Unit at University hospital is vaccinating the first participants in the AstraZeneca COVID-19 clinical trial.

The first one to receive an injection in Madison is Dr. Jeff Pothof, the UW-Health Chief Quality Officer. He says that because his professional life has been consumed with COVID-19 over the past few months, he felt called to be part of the solution.

“I just wanted to step up and be a part of that. I felt that was important for me,” said Dr. Pothof. “I feel it’s great to try and be a part of this and do what I can to try and make this pandemic go away.”

Pothof says he’s confident in the progress the vaccine has made so far from what early research indicates.

“We think it’s our best shot to make a difference,” he said. “I really understand the risk and benefits of this vaccine and I really think it’s our best chance of getting back to normal.”

COVID-19 VACCINE: UW-Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof was the first to receive the vaccine as part of Phase 3 in a clinical...

Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

24 more people will receive the vaccine on Thursday and Friday. Over the next 8 weeks, 1,600 people will take part in the study.

Since UW-Health announced the clinical trial earlier this week, there’s been an interest. UW-Health spokesperson shared over 1,000 people have sent emails and over 100 have called into the hotline to learn more.

“I think that COVID-19 has affected so many of us so significantly that there are a lot of people that are willing to step up and take part of this trial so we can get over this,” Pothof said.

To be eligible for the study, participants must be at least 18 years old, healthy or have medically stable chronic diseases. They also cannot have a previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

The screening, treatment, and follow-up will all take place at University Hospital in Madison. Participants will receive the injections and study-related medical care from UW Health doctors at no cost.

The study will last around two years and those who are part of the study will periodically undergo tests to monitor their health. This includes physical examinations, measurements of vital signs such as blood pressure and heart rate, blood tests, and COVID-19 testing.

Approximately 30,000 participants will take part in this study nationwide.

People interested in learning more about participating in the study can do so by emailing uwcovidvaccine@clinicaltrials.wisc.edu or calling the hotline at 608-262-8300 or 833-306-0681. You can also visit this website.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Curfew ends in Kenosha ahead of visit from Joe Biden

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A curfew that’s been in place in Kenosha for the more than a week after the police shooting of Jacob Blake has been lifted.

Local

Destination Madison CEO, President Deb Archer to retire after 25 years

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Destination Madison announced Wednesday their CEO and President Deb Archer is leaving the organization at the end of 2020 after 25 years of leadership.

Local

Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office warns against scam callers who impersonated an officer, federal attorney

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is warning against scam callers Wednesday after someone posing as an officer called a resident claiming there was a warrant for their arrest.

Coronavirus

Positive COVID-19 case in the Wausau School District

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Wausau School District is confirming its first positive COVID-19 case at John Marshall Elementary School. We are working closely with the Marathon County Health Department and following their guidance. John Marshall staff and parents have been notified about the positive case.

Latest News

Local

Dept. of Workforce Development granted $5 million for opioid recovery through workforce

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development received $5 million in grants to provide training, career services and supportive services to those affected by opioids.

State

ATF looking to identify 7 people in Kenosha arson investigations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives released several pictures and videos Wednesday afternoon of persons of interest in seven arson investigations stemming from last week’s unrest in Kenosha.

Local

Madison Metropolitan Schools to give all students free meals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
All students at Madison Metropolitan School District can receive free meals starting September 8.

Coronavirus

Percent-positive dips Wednesday, but rolling average remains high

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The latest Dept. of Health Services numbers show 545 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported across the state in the past day.

Local

Green Co. Sheriff asking for help finding runaway teen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to be on the lookout for a runaway teen who hasn’t been seen in two weeks.

Local

Mauston Police won’t say why nearly half the dept. is on administrative leave

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Nearly half of the Mauston Police Department’s officers are currently are on administrative leave pending the outcome of two separate investigations.