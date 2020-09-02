Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office warns against scam callers who impersonated an officer, federal attorney

ELKHORN, Wis. (WMTV) - Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is warning against scam callers Wednesday after two callers posed as an officer and a federal attorney called a resident claiming there was a warrant for their arrest.

The resident told the office that their caller ID showed the call was coming from the sheriff’s office and the caller said they were an officer. According to a news release, the caller told the resident there was a warrant out for their arrest for a lawsuit and advised them to call an attorney’s office to settle it out of court.

SCAM/FRAUD ALERT Yesterday our agency received information from a resident who received a scam phone call. The phone... Posted by Walworth County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

The sheriff’s office continued by saying the resident called the number, which had a 718 area code, and spoke with someone else who claimed to be a federal attorney.

The resident was advised of past debt that was due and the caller gave multiple payment methods that would be accepted, the office added. The resident then confronted the person about the legitimacy of the call and the conversation ended.

The office noted the callers had information about the individual, including their email address.

They also mentioned they will not call someone to ask for money to settle a warrant out of court and if someone receives a call similar to this, they should hang up and not give out any personal information.

The office warned that phone numbers can be “spoofed”, or made to look like calls are originating from a legitimate entity or business.

