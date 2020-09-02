Advertisement

Wisconsin reports its first EEE virus case in a person since 2017

Last week, DHS announced three horses were diagnosed with the disease.
Mosquito
Mosquito(mgn)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Health Services is warning people to protect themselves against mosquito bites after a person in western Wisconsin tests positive for eastern equine encephalitis.

According to the agency, an Eau Claire woman under 18 years old tested positive for the virus. She is the first person in Wisconsin to contract EEE since 2017, it noted.

Last week, DHS announced three horses in the northwestern part of the state were diagnosed with the disease.

While rare, health officials note that EEE can be fatal. They recommend people wear mosquito repellent whenever they are outside.

The virus is spread to people when mosquitoes contract the virus when feeding on infected birds and then bite an individual. It cannot be spread from person to person or directly from animal to person.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Mauston Police won’t say why nearly half the dept. is on administrative leave

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Nearly half of the Mauston Police Department’s officers are currently are on administrative leave pending the outcome of two separate investigations.

News

Wisconsin Professional Police Association calls for change

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Tim Elliott
The WPPA is calling for meaningful action to improve the law enforcement profession

Local

MPD: Madison neighbor sees bike stolen, spots thief hours later

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Madison nurse’s stolen bicycle was returned to her Tuesday with a little help from an alert neighbor who witnessed the bike being stolen,

Back To School

New 24/7 school safety tip line rolls out for new year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice unveiled its news Speak Up, Speak Out Resource Center.

Latest News

State

Biden coming to Kenosha two days after President Trump’s visit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Democratic presidential candidate's visit will come just two days after President Donald Trump’s trip to the city.

News

Madison Common Council approves police oversight measures after hourslong discussion

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
The votes in favor of four agenda items create a Police Civilian Oversight Board as well as an Independent Police Monitor position.

News

Pres. Trump announces millions in Kenosha grant funding, Blake family holds unity event

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
During his visit, the president met with Kenosha Law Enforcement deescalating tensions in the city, but did not meet with Blake’s family. He said because they wanted to involve lawyers.

Baseball

Tigers OF JaCoby Jones gets hit by pitch, fractures hand

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Detroit Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones fractured his left hand when he was hit by a pitch against Milwaukee.

News

Arts beautify Janesville for Art Infusion week

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Understanding herd immunity as COVID-19 response

Updated: 14 hours ago