Wisconsin reports its first EEE virus case in a person since 2017

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Health Services is warning people to protect themselves against mosquito bites after a person in western Wisconsin tests positive for eastern equine encephalitis.

According to the agency, an Eau Claire woman under 18 years old tested positive for the virus. She is the first person in Wisconsin to contract EEE since 2017, it noted.

Last week, DHS announced three horses in the northwestern part of the state were diagnosed with the disease.

While rare, health officials note that EEE can be fatal. They recommend people wear mosquito repellent whenever they are outside.

The virus is spread to people when mosquitoes contract the virus when feeding on infected birds and then bite an individual. It cannot be spread from person to person or directly from animal to person.

