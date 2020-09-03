Advertisement

Cedar Rapids mayor signs proclamation making face coverings mandatory

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The mayor of Linn County’s largest city issued a face mask mandate on Wednesday, effective immediately.

Mayor Brad Hart signed the proclamation on Wednesday which means face coverings will be required in public places throughout the city when a person cannot stay at least six feet away from other people. The masks will be required indoors or outdoors, in locations like stores, restaurants, bars, or someplace that’s not their home.

Masks will not be needed for people under 2 years old, those with medical conditions that would prevent them from doing so, public safety officials, if you’re in a private vehicle, exercising outdoors, while actively eating at a restaurant, or if it violates religious beliefs.

Hart cited studies that show that masks can help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“For several months, I have been encouraging, even begging, for the voluntary use of masks by all residents in public in order to protect our residents and get us back to our normal lives more quickly,” Hart said, in a statement. “Unfortunately, we have continued to see an increase of cases throughout Iowa, making a mask mandate more critical than ever to slow the spread in our community.”

The order defies Gov. Kim Reynolds’ assertion that local officials do not have the authority to mandate masks.

The city said enforcement will mostly be focused on education, but the proclamation states that people could be subject to a misdemeanor or municipal infraction. Cedar Rapids Police officers will have masks to hand out to people not wearing one.

Read the full proclamation here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Basketball

Jimmy Butler wins it at buzzer, Heat top Bucks 118-116

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Miami Heat toped the Milwaukee Bucks 118-116.

Baseball

Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New York Mets pitching great Tom Seaver has died at 75.

News

ATF looking to identify 7 people in Kenosha arson investigations

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Mauston Police won’t say why nearly half the dept. is on administrative leave

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in clinical trial

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Madison Mayor condemns alder’s use of profanity during Common Council meeting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
In response to an alderman’s use of gender-based profanity against a community member at Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued a statement Wednesday admitting “the culture and civility” of such meetings has deteriorated over the past few months.

Local

Sun Prairie neighborhoods host back-to-school fun

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Gabriella Rusk
The YMCA of Dane County and neighbors had a back-to-school fun day on Wednesday, or as they call it “Wacky Wednesday”.

News

Sun Prairie neighborhoods host back-to-school fun

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Newborn baby dies in Panama City after being left in a car

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say the newborn was possibly left in the car for several hours.

Local

Madison VA becomes only hospital in the city to have 5-star patient experience rating

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital announced Wednesday they received a 5-star rating for Patient Experience, making them the only hospital in Madison to have that rating.