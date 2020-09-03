Advertisement

City of Beloit employee tests positive for COVID-19

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit reported on Thursday that an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, the employee had no in-person contact with the general public through work and any employees in close proximity to the individual have been notified.

The city reported on Tuesday that two employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. The new addition Thursday makes a total of six employees that have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-May.

No additional details will be given about the employee’s identity due to safety concerns. They will remain in isolation in their residence under public health guidance, the city noted.

