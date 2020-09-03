City seeks applicants for Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Madison is looking for people to apply for the newly created Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 16.

“I am encouraging a broad diversity of people to apply for positions both through the nominating organizations and for the at-large seats,” said Mayor Rhodes-Conway.

The Civilian Oversight Board was approved by the Common Council on Sept. 1.

It is tasked with reviewing and making recommendations on police discipline, use of force, and other policies. It also will look over hiring, training, community relations, and complaint processes.

Members of the board must be living in Madison, never have been employed by the Madison Police Department or have an immediate family member of current or former employees, or worked as a law enforcement officer in Wisconsin within the past 10 years.

The city is looking for people who have lived or experienced the following

Homelessness

Mental health

Substance abuse and/or arrest or conviction records

Racial and and ethnic diversity, including: African American; Asian; Latinx; Native American

Members of the LGBTQ community

Affiliation with an organization in the field of: Mental Health; Youth Advocacy; and AODA.

The mayor and the Common Council will also consider the following additional lived experiences and identities when making appointments: age, socioeconomic status, gender, geographic residence, and work experience.

The applications are for one of four at-large seats, two voting members, and two alternates.

An application can be found online. A Statement of Interests Form is also required.

“This is a historic moment in our city to see representation of those who are not often heard or seen to serve on the Civilian Oversight Board,” said Council President Sheri Carter. “This is a great opportunity for City of Madison residents to have a seat at the table where their concerns relative to law enforcement can be heard.”

