Department of Safety and Professional Services outlines cleaning protocols for schools

DSPS worked alongside other state agencies to create the new guidelines
By Amelia Jones
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) worked alongside other state agencies like the Department of Health and Family Services (DHS) to create a document that outlines recommendations for cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting during the pandemic.

DSPS is working with hundreds of schools across the state to make sure the proper cleaning protocols are met to reopen. “We’ve received a lot of information about HVAC we’ve received a lot of information on personal protective equipment, if face shields are necessary, what masks teachers should be wearing, do they need oceana training for that type of mask so that is some of the call volume we’ve seen,” Breanna Rheinschmidt. DSPS Safety Inspector, said.

In terms of air filter systems, Rheinschmidt said many schools are changing their systems because generating clean air throughout the school has become a top priority.

“A four page document that lays out six or seven systems that we have kind of seen or gotten questions on that may help determine if it’s the best to be using in your school or not so for example an ozone generator. It’s a little portable piece that you can bring into the rooms to kind of help purify the air,” Rheinschmidt said.

DSPS is working with other state agencies to make sure that information provided is uniform across the state.

“We are really relying on the schools to be informed about the products that they are choosing to use. So it does depend based on the product how long the contact time is to apply that disinfectant, it does require a certain amount of time for it to sit on that surface for it to be actively taking care of the virus,” Rheinschmidt said.

Schools are encouraged to reach out to DSPS or DHS if they do have questions about cleaning procedures, PPE requirements, and air filter systems.

“They know their classroom, they know their school. The best recommendation is going to be cleaning or sanitizing after any time someone new is coming to that desk or you know just really being really mindful about doorhandles, light switches so it really is a collaborative effort,” Rheinschmidt said.

More information about the guidelines from DSPS and DHS click here.

