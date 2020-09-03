Doug Hyant challenges Paul Skidmore for District 9 alder seat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Doug Hyant announced Thursday that he will challenge Alder Paul Skidmore for the 9th District of Common Council.

According to a news release, Hyant is running for council because he believes the city and district need a new voice.

“We need an Alder dedicated to bringing people together to find long-term solutions to the challenges we face,” Hyant said. “Whether we are tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, charting a course for our city’s future, or dismantling systemic racism – I know that Madison works best when we work together.”

Hyant is currently the Chief of Staff for State Representative and Assembly Democratic Caucus Chair Mark Spreitzer.

If he was to become alder, Hyant would focus on engaging the community throughout the year, he added.

