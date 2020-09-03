Advertisement

Doug Hyant challenges Paul Skidmore for District 9 alder seat

Doug Hyant is running for Common Council.
Doug Hyant is running for Common Council.(Pulled from Hyant's campaign website)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Doug Hyant announced Thursday that he will challenge Alder Paul Skidmore for the 9th District of Common Council.

According to a news release, Hyant is running for council because he believes the city and district need a new voice.

“We need an Alder dedicated to bringing people together to find long-term solutions to the challenges we face,” Hyant said. “Whether we are tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, charting a course for our city’s future, or dismantling systemic racism – I know that Madison works best when we work together.”

Hyant is currently the Chief of Staff for State Representative and Assembly Democratic Caucus Chair Mark Spreitzer.

If he was to become alder, Hyant would focus on engaging the community throughout the year, he added.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Dane Co. Clerk: do not wait to request absentee ballot

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Politics

Evers on Biden visit: “I would have preferred no one be here”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Gov. Tony Evers is yet to weigh in on whether he thinks former vice president Joe Biden’s visit to Kenosha should be coming to his state.

Politics

How 2020 presidential polls compare to the 2016 election

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Tajma Hall
Presidential polls ahead of election show similarities to 2016.

Coronavirus

Bucks players upset with Wisconsin Legislature’s inaction

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Both the state Senate and Assembly met for less than 30 seconds each before ending the session.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Presidential Polls: 2016 Repeat?

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
Recurring 6 p.m. news recording

VOD Recordings

Special session ends in no action

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

Politics

Wisconsin Republicans take no action on policing bills

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and Sanika Bhargaw
Republicans who control the Legislature say they don’t intend to take any immediate action on the bills Monday.

Politics

Black lawmakers, community organizers urge increased investment before special session

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani and Sanika Bhargaw
The news conference started less than two hours before the Wisconsin state assembly was set to convene. The group called on the legislature to take up package of bills addressing police reform.

Politics

Madison to set up over 200 absentee voting drop-off sites at parks

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison City Clerk’s Office wants to make it easier for the more than 70,000 people who have requested absentee ballots for this November’s election to hand in their votes.

News

Kanye West sues to get on Wisconsin ballot

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
A week after he was barred from appearing on the Wisconsin presidential ballot, rapper Kanye West is taking the commission that made that decision to court.