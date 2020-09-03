Evers mum on Biden visit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers is yet to weigh in on whether he thinks former vice president Joe Biden’s visit to Kenosha should be coming to his state.

On Wednesday, the Democratic presidential nominee announced he and his wife, Jill Biden, would head to Wisconsin the next day, to meet with the family of Jacob Blake and hold a community discussion with business figures, civic leaders and law enforcement officials. Since then, the governor has been silent on his fellow Democrat’s scheduled trip.

That stands in contrast to the run up to President Donald Trump’s trip to Wisconsin on Tuesday. Over the weekend, Evers urged the president to reconsider his plans, arguing the trip would “delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.”

“Now is not the time for divisiveness,” he argued.

Evers also contended that the president’s trip would require the a “massive re-direction” of resources that should be focused on supporting the Kenosha community.

Despite the governor’s concerns, President Trump went ahead with his trip, touring some of the most damaged parts of the city and participating in a roundtable discussion on law enforcement.

Evers open letter to the president on Saturday was widely released. While the governor has not said anything publicly since Biden’s announcement, NBC15 News has reached out to see if the governor would be commenting on the trip. This story will be updated if his office responds.

For his part, Evers plans to participate in the Dept. of Health Services’ update on the fight against COVID-19 which is scheduled for approximately the same time as the Bidens’ visit.

