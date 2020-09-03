“Every last minute of being on a virtual lesson of any kind is a fight:” Dane Co. parents navigate new health order amendment

MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - With Public Health Madison Dane Co. modifying its health order to allow students with disabilities to receive in-person instruction, parents and school districts were left to navigate the changes once again.

A spokesperson with PHMDC said they heard from a lot of parents and schools with questions and concerns about the needs of students with individualized education programs (IEP).

James Cayo, a parent in the Marshall School District, said his 9-year-old daughter Julia is about to enter the third grade. Cayo said she has Down Syndrome and is on a specialized learning plan that best suits her needs at school.

“She is so all over the place with her choices of what she will and won’t do, that it really takes someone non-stop working with her and a lot of patience to get everything done,” he said.

He said virtual learning, did not suit that plan.

“Every last minute of being on a virtual lesson of any kind is a fight, and nobody can learn like that,” Cayo said.

Courtesy: James Cayo (James Cayo)

Spokesperson for PHMDC, Sarah Mattes, wrote NBC15 in an email that detailed they realized some of the challenges presented with Health Order #9, which requires students in grades 3-12 to start the year virtually.

“Free appropriate public education is guaranteed under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. After discussion with the Department of Public Instruction, it became evident that some of these services for students with disabilities/IEPs cannot be provided virtually,” Mattes wrote in the email.

The director of special education for Marshall Public Schools, Karla Sikora, said she works with about 100 students. All have a learning plan crafted specifically for them.

“Case by case. Everything is we really have to take a look at what the needs of the kids are,” she said.

With every student needing different things, an all-virtual format presented challenges.

“Realistically, we have to be really creative in the next few months, and how we are going to continue to make sure our kids are going to learn,” she said.

Sikora said they are tackling the changes as they come and are working with parents and teachers individually when it comes to moving forward.

Cayo said he knows districts have been working hard to make that happen.

“We would like to add in her IEP that she actually be trained in how to virtual learning,” he said.

