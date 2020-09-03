Advertisement

“Every last minute of being on a virtual lesson of any kind is a fight:” Dane Co. parents navigate new health order amendment

By Caroline Peterson
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - With Public Health Madison Dane Co. modifying its health order to allow students with disabilities to receive in-person instruction, parents and school districts were left to navigate the changes once again.

A spokesperson with PHMDC said they heard from a lot of parents and schools with questions and concerns about the needs of students with individualized education programs (IEP).

James Cayo, a parent in the Marshall School District, said his 9-year-old daughter Julia is about to enter the third grade. Cayo said she has Down Syndrome and is on a specialized learning plan that best suits her needs at school.

“She is so all over the place with her choices of what she will and won’t do, that it really takes someone non-stop working with her and a lot of patience to get everything done,” he said.

He said virtual learning, did not suit that plan.

“Every last minute of being on a virtual lesson of any kind is a fight, and nobody can learn like that,” Cayo said.

Courtesy: James Cayo
Courtesy: James Cayo(James Cayo)

Spokesperson for PHMDC, Sarah Mattes, wrote NBC15 in an email that detailed they realized some of the challenges presented with Health Order #9, which requires students in grades 3-12 to start the year virtually.

“Free appropriate public education is guaranteed under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. After discussion with the Department of Public Instruction, it became evident that some of these services for students with disabilities/IEPs cannot be provided virtually,” Mattes wrote in the email.

The director of special education for Marshall Public Schools, Karla Sikora, said she works with about 100 students. All have a learning plan crafted specifically for them.

“Case by case. Everything is we really have to take a look at what the needs of the kids are,” she said.

With every student needing different things, an all-virtual format presented challenges.

“Realistically, we have to be really creative in the next few months, and how we are going to continue to make sure our kids are going to learn,” she said.

Sikora said they are tackling the changes as they come and are working with parents and teachers individually when it comes to moving forward.

Cayo said he knows districts have been working hard to make that happen.

“We would like to add in her IEP that she actually be trained in how to virtual learning,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Baseball

Hiura, Peterson HR, Brewers rally, end Tigers’ 6-game streak

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Keston Hiura and Jace Peterson homered as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Detroit 8-5, snapping the Tigers’ six-game winning streak.

News

Dane County school plans for students with special needs

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Nearly half of the Mauston police force is on leave

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Mayor Rhodes Conway comments on slurs at Common Council

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Back to School battle in Dane County

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Dane County officials respond to state Supreme Court on private schools’ petition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Dane County officials responded to the state Supreme Court Wednesday, explaining why its order limiting in-person learning is lawful.

Basketball

Jimmy Butler wins it at buzzer, Heat top Bucks 118-116

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Miami Heat toped the Milwaukee Bucks 118-116.

Baseball

Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York Mets pitching great Tom Seaver has died at 75.

News

ATF looking to identify 7 people in Kenosha arson investigations

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Mauston Police won’t say why nearly half the dept. is on administrative leave

Updated: 4 hours ago