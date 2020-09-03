Advertisement

Four Portage locals arrested, tentatively charged in drug bust

Meth, THC, drug paraphernalia and items used for the sale of meth were recovered
Cardenas, Fraser, Perkey, Madsen
Cardenas, Fraser, Perkey, Madsen(Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Drug Task Force arrested four people Wednesday in connection with an ongoing drug investigation involving meth sales in Portage.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says two search warrants were executed on two apartments in downtown Portage as part of the investigation.

Meth, THC, drug paraphernalia and items used for the sale of meth were recovered. More than two ounces of meth were also seized.

All from Portage, 43-year-old Walter Madsen, 41-year-old Melissa Cardenas, 42-year-old Kenneth Perkey and 56-year-old Ryan Fraser were arrested and tentatively charged with intent to deliver meth, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth.

In addition, Madsen and Cardenas were also tentatively charged with violation of probation.

The suspects are awaiting court appearances at the Columbia County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ATF looking to identify 7 people in Kenosha arson investigations

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Mauston Police won’t say why nearly half the dept. is on administrative leave

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in clinical trial

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Madison Mayor condemns alder’s use of profanity during Common Council meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
In response to an alderman’s use of gender-based profanity against a community member at Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued a statement Wednesday admitting “the culture and civility” of such meetings has deteriorated over the past few months.

Latest News

Local

Sun Prairie neighborhoods host back-to-school fun

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Gabriella Rusk
The YMCA of Dane County and neighbors had a back-to-school fun day on Wednesday, or as they call it “Wacky Wednesday”.

News

Sun Prairie neighborhoods host back-to-school fun

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Madison VA becomes only hospital in the city to have 5-star patient experience rating

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital announced Wednesday they received a 5-star rating for Patient Experience, making them the only hospital in Madison to have that rating.

State

Curfew ends in Kenosha ahead of visit from Joe Biden

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A curfew that’s been in place in Kenosha for the more than a week after the police shooting of Jacob Blake has been lifted.

Local

Destination Madison CEO, President Deb Archer to retire after 25 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Destination Madison announced Wednesday their CEO and President Deb Archer is leaving the organization at the end of 2020 after 25 years of leadership.

News

Lincoln man’s passionate ‘boneless chicken wing’ plea at city council meeting gets national attention

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
“Boneless chicken wings? Unless you’re going to strap those things to the side of a jet you cannot call them a wing,” Ander Christensen said.