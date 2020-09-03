Four Portage locals arrested, tentatively charged in drug bust

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Drug Task Force arrested four people Wednesday in connection with an ongoing drug investigation involving meth sales in Portage.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says two search warrants were executed on two apartments in downtown Portage as part of the investigation.

Meth, THC, drug paraphernalia and items used for the sale of meth were recovered. More than two ounces of meth were also seized.

All from Portage, 43-year-old Walter Madsen, 41-year-old Melissa Cardenas, 42-year-old Kenneth Perkey and 56-year-old Ryan Fraser were arrested and tentatively charged with intent to deliver meth, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth.

In addition, Madsen and Cardenas were also tentatively charged with violation of probation.

The suspects are awaiting court appearances at the Columbia County Jail.

