Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces $5 million economic impact grant for cultural organizations

(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The governor’s office launched a $5 million grant program Thursday aimed at assisting cultural organizations who were economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers said the COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant Program will provide grants of up to $250,000 to cover pandemic related costs.

According to a news release, this would include lost revenue, increased workers compensation costs and purchases of services or equipment to facilitate teleworking by employees. The grants may also cover the cost of cleaning and sanitation.

The effort is funded through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration, the office continued.

The governors office noted that eligible organization’s mission must be to produce, present or exhibit cultural disciplines. Examples of these requirements would include music, dance and theater. Organizations may also be related to literature, the visual arts or items of environmental or scientific interest.

Gov. Evers added that cultural organizations are a great source of pride for Wisconsinites. ”These organizations also play a pivotal role in both local and statewide economies, including significant tourism activity, and will be critical to our state’s financial recovery,” Evers said.

The grant application is due by 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 and more information is available on the DOA website.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Evers on Biden visit: “I would have preferred no one be here”

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Gov. Tony Evers is yet to weigh in on whether he thinks former vice president Joe Biden’s visit to Kenosha should be coming to his state.

Local

City of Beloit employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The City of Beloit reported on Thursday that an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Kenosha journalist quits after coverage of Jacob Blake rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Daniel Thompson has resigned as digital editor for a Kenosha newspaper after disputing a headline for a story about a rally for the family of Jacob Blake.

Coronavirus

Weekly new COVID-19 cases nears recent low

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The seven-day rolling average dropped slightly Thursday bringing it near the lowest average since mid-July.

Latest News

State

More than 250 arrested since Blake shooting in Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 250 people have been arrested since the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Police in the southeastern Wisconsin city provided an update Thursday.

Local

New club gives aged-out youth chance to exhibit at 2021 Dane Co. Fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
A new club will give youth a chance to exhibit at next year’s Dane County Fair after the fair was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

City seeks applicants for Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The City of Madison is looking for people to apply for the newly created Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board.

Local

Grinder blamed for MPI fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Embers thrown from a grinder sparked a fire at a Village of Deerfield manufacturing facility.

Crime

MPD: “Smash-and-grab” burglary nets dozens of cartons of cigarettes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Once inside, the burglar allegedly took 30 to 40 cartons of cigarettes before fleeing.

State

UW Whitewater Chancellor under investigation, placed on administrative leave

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
He will remain on leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.