Governor’s office grants $30 million in CARES aid for early care, education providers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The governor’s office announced Thursday an additional $30 million in federal aid will be directed to support early care and education providers.

The aid is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and will allow the Department of Children and Families to give an additional round of Child Care Counts payments, according to a news release.

Gov. Evers noted how early care educators have stepped up during the pandemic for Wisconsin families and they play a vital role in the community.

The governor’s office added that the Child Care Counts program is designed to help counter the trend of child care providers closing within the state.

The additional funding will be distributed through two, new programs to target current challenges the education providers face.

The first program will support the costs of maintaining or enhancing compliance status, quality level and increasing health and safety practices across the state.

The second program will help support the costs related to recruiting and retaining high quality staff as providers move back to regular operation hours.

The office added that the State Emergency Operation Center has also made more personal and protective equipment for providers statewide.

