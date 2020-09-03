Advertisement

Governor’s office grants $30 million in CARES aid for early care, education providers

(WTOK)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The governor’s office announced Thursday an additional $30 million in federal aid will be directed to support early care and education providers.

The aid is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and will allow the Department of Children and Families to give an additional round of Child Care Counts payments, according to a news release.

Gov. Evers noted how early care educators have stepped up during the pandemic for Wisconsin families and they play a vital role in the community.

The governor’s office added that the Child Care Counts program is designed to help counter the trend of child care providers closing within the state.

The additional funding will be distributed through two, new programs to target current challenges the education providers face.

The first program will support the costs of maintaining or enhancing compliance status, quality level and increasing health and safety practices across the state.

The second program will help support the costs related to recruiting and retaining high quality staff as providers move back to regular operation hours.

The office added that the State Emergency Operation Center has also made more personal and protective equipment for providers statewide.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Return it right away, don’t sit on it:” Dane Co. Clerk shares message to be on the lookout for important election mail

Updated: moments ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
This week the WEC mailed information packets to 2.6 million registered voters about their options in November, encouraging voters to act early.

Local

State, federal officials urge public to travel safely Labor Day weekend

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
State and federal officials are urging people to travel safely ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Local

Gov. Evers announces $5 million economic impact grant for cultural organizations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The governor’s office launched a $5 million grant program Thursday aimed at assisting cultural organizations who were economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics

Evers on Biden visit: “I would have preferred no one be here”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Gov. Tony Evers is yet to weigh in on whether he thinks former vice president Joe Biden’s visit to Kenosha should be coming to his state.

Latest News

Local

City of Beloit employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The City of Beloit reported on Thursday that an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Kenosha journalist quits after coverage of Jacob Blake rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Daniel Thompson has resigned as digital editor for a Kenosha newspaper after disputing a headline for a story about a rally for the family of Jacob Blake.

Coronavirus

Weekly new COVID-19 cases nears recent low

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The seven-day rolling average dropped slightly Thursday bringing it near the lowest average since mid-July.

State

More than 250 arrested since Blake shooting in Wisconsin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 250 people have been arrested since the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Police in the southeastern Wisconsin city provided an update Thursday.

Local

New club gives aged-out youth chance to exhibit at 2021 Dane Co. Fair

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
A new club will give youth a chance to exhibit at next year’s Dane County Fair after the fair was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

City seeks applicants for Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The City of Madison is looking for people to apply for the newly created Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board.