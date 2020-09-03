Advertisement

Grinder blamed for MPI fire

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Embers thrown from a grinder sparked a fire at a Village of Deerfield manufacturing facility.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies and firefighters from six departments responded around 3 p.m. Thursday to the MPI facility, at 54 Golf Drive. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the building as they arrived.

Everyone was able to evacuate the building, the Sheriff’s Office added. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. Investigators have not released damage estimates from the fire.

In all, crews from Deerfield, Cambridge, Cottage Grove, Stoughton, Marshall and McFarland were all called in.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City seeks applicants for Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The City of Madison is looking for people to apply for the newly created Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board.

Crime

MPD: “Smash-and-grab” burglary nets dozens of cartons of cigarettes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Once inside, the burglar allegedly took 30 to 40 cartons of cigarettes before fleeing.

State

UW Whitewater Chancellor under investigation, placed on administrative leave

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
He will remain on leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.

National Politics

Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT

Updated: 2 hours ago
If there was a question on a voter’s status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.

Latest News

Mlb

Amercan Family unveils new logo for Brewers home park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The ballpark will be known as American Family Field.

Baseball

Hiura, Peterson HR, Brewers rally, end Tigers’ 6-game streak

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Keston Hiura and Jace Peterson homered as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Detroit 8-5, snapping the Tigers’ six-game winning streak.

News

Dane County school plans for students with special needs

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Nearly half of the Mauston police force is on leave

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Mayor Rhodes Conway comments on slurs at Common Council

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Back to School battle in Dane County

Updated: 13 hours ago