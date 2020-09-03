Grinder blamed for MPI fire

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Embers thrown from a grinder sparked a fire at a Village of Deerfield manufacturing facility.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies and firefighters from six departments responded around 3 p.m. Thursday to the MPI facility, at 54 Golf Drive. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the building as they arrived.

Everyone was able to evacuate the building, the Sheriff’s Office added. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. Investigators have not released damage estimates from the fire.

In all, crews from Deerfield, Cambridge, Cottage Grove, Stoughton, Marshall and McFarland were all called in.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.