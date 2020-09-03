Advertisement

More than 250 arrested since Blake shooting in Wisconsin

A storefront window is smashed during overnight demonstrations in response to the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha.
A storefront window is smashed during overnight demonstrations in response to the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha.(WMTV/Amelia Jones)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- More than 250 people have been arrested since the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Police in the southeastern Wisconsin city provided an update Thursday.

Blake, a Black man, was shot by a white police officer on Aug. 23, sparking three nights of unrest that resulted in roughly two dozen fires and damage to numerous downtown businesses.

Two nights after the shooting, prosecutors say 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two demonstrators. His attorney claims it was self defense.

Kenosha police said Thursday that 252 people had been arrested and 132 did not live in Kenosha County.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Weekly new COVID-19 cases nears recent low

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The seven-day rolling average dropped slightly Thursday bringing it near the lowest average since mid-July.

Politics

Evers mum on Biden visit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Gov. Tony Evers is yet to weigh in on whether he thinks former vice president Joe Biden’s visit to Kenosha should be coming to his state.

Local

Grinder blamed for MPI fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Embers thrown from a grinder sparked a fire at a Village of Deerfield manufacturing facility.

Crime

MPD: “Smash-and-grab” burglary nets dozens of cartons of cigarettes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Once inside, the burglar allegedly took 30 to 40 cartons of cigarettes before fleeing.

Latest News

State

UW Whitewater Chancellor under investigation, placed on administrative leave

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
He will remain on leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.

National Politics

Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT

Updated: 5 hours ago
If there was a question on a voter’s status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.

Mlb

Amercan Family unveils new logo for Brewers home park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The ballpark will be known as American Family Field.

Baseball

Hiura, Peterson HR, Brewers rally, end Tigers’ 6-game streak

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Keston Hiura and Jace Peterson homered as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Detroit 8-5, snapping the Tigers’ six-game winning streak.

News

Dane County school plans for students with special needs

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Nearly half of the Mauston police force is on leave

Updated: 15 hours ago