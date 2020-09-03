Advertisement

MPD: “Smash-and-grab” burglary nets dozens of cartons of cigarettes

(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A burglar shattered the glass door of a Madison gas station in a “smash-and-grab style” burglary early Thursday morning and made off with dozens of cartons of cigarettes, according to the Madison Police Dept.

In its incident report, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain explained the suspect used rocks to break through the door of the Amoco station, in the 1100 block of Williamson Street around 2:30 a.m.

Once inside, the burglar allegedly took 30 to 40 cartons of cigarettes before fleeing.

Madison police officers responding to the scene brought in a K-9 unit in an attempt to track down the suspect, but they were not able to locate them.

