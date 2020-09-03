New club gives aged-out youth chance to exhibit at 2021 Dane Co. Fair

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A new club will give youth a chance to exhibit at next year’s Dane County Fair after the fair was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 Rona Club will give aged-out 4-H youth exhibitors a chance to participate in the 2021 Dane County Fair.

“The Board of Directors fully realize there are a number of kids who have put in an enormous amount of preparation and planning in anticipation of exhibiting one last time at the Fair,” said Darwin Lynde, President of the Dane County Fair Association, Inc. “With this extension, it will give them that opportunity in 2021.”

The Board states in a press release this exception is made only for the 2021 Dane County Fair under Fair Rules. Normally, exhibitors must not have reached their 20th birthday by January 1, but the new rule means they must not have reached their 21st birthday by Jan. 1, 2021.

Enrollment for the Rona Club begins September 8 and ends November 1.

The club was created for 4-H members because their terms are 5K through one year after high school. FFA and other youth organizations have longer membership terms and can still participate exhibit under those organizations in 2021.

The 2021 Dane County Fair will be at the Alliant Energy Center July 15 – 18.

