Newborn baby dies in Panama City after being left in a car

Deputies say the newborn was possibly left in the car for several hours.
Deputies say the newborn was possibly left in the car for several hours.(KVLY)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to a home on Canal Avenue in Panama City in reference to a medical call involving an baby.

The deputy that responded says they started CPR and EMS arrived a short time later. The baby was pronounced dead on scene.

Deputies say the newborn was possibly left in the car for several hours.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations is conducting a death investigation.

