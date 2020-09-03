Nice Start to Labor Day Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday’s cold front brought gusty winds to southern Wisconsin - some in the range of 30-40mph. Those winds are expected to back down overnight into Friday. Sunshine caps off the week. Highs will top out in the mid-70′s.

The first half of Labor Day weekend looks pleasant. Expect some sunshine with highs remaining in the 70′s. While there’s an outside chance for a fleeting sprinkle on Saturday, an approaching storm system from the plains brings our next best chance of showers and storms. Rain arrives Sunday and continues into Monday. A strong cold front will drop temperatures into the 60′s at the start of next week. Although not washouts, daily rain chances remain through Thursday as the frontal boundary stalls and slowly moves away. Overall cooler weather is expected next week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.