“Return it right away, don’t sit on it:” Dane Co. Clerk shares message to be on the lookout for important election mail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) sending millions of absentee ballot requests to voters, the Dane Co. Clerk said it is important to not overlook it in the mail.

“As soon as you get your absentee request form, as soon as you get your ballot, return it right away don’t sit on it,” said Dane Co. Clerk Scott McDonell.

This week the WEC mailed information packets to 2.6 million registered voters about their options in November, encouraging voters to act early.

Absentee ballot request enclosed, other helpful documents (Dane Co. Clerk Scott McDonell)

“There’s been a lot of mailings from campaigns, and from non-profits and other groups, and so I was worried they may ignore this. This is the one they should pay attention to,” McDonell said.

McDonell said out of the roughly 500,000 Dane Co. residents, about 144,000 have already requested an absentee ballot. Even though the deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 29, he said voters should not wait that long.

“In April, we really struggled with rate requests for absentee ballots near the deadline. Clerks were struggling to turn around those requests, get them out, get them back and so we learned from that and are trying to avoid that,” he said.

The WEC generated its mailing list for the packets months ago, so many voters who already requested absentee ballots will get one in the mail. To verify status, visit myvote.wi.gov.

If Dane Co. voters have questions, they are encouraged to contact the voting help line at 608-285-2141.

During the Madison Mayor’s weekly press briefing, Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl encouraged voters to take advantage of Democracy in the Park on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3.

Poll workers will be at 206 different Madison area parks to collect ballots.

“They can serve as a witness if needed, and they will offer this as a voter registration drive for anybody who still needs to register,” Witzel-Behl said.

The deadline for clerks to mail out requested ballots on file is Sept. 17. If a voter does not receive one within a week, they should call their municipal clerk’s office.

