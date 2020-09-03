Advertisement

“Return it right away, don’t sit on it:” Dane Co. Clerk shares message to be on the lookout for important election mail

Wisconsin Election Commission mail
Wisconsin Election Commission mail(NBC15)
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) sending millions of absentee ballot requests to voters, the Dane Co. Clerk said it is important to not overlook it in the mail.

“As soon as you get your absentee request form, as soon as you get your ballot, return it right away don’t sit on it,” said Dane Co. Clerk Scott McDonell.

This week the WEC mailed information packets to 2.6 million registered voters about their options in November, encouraging voters to act early.

Absentee ballot request enclosed, other helpful documents
Absentee ballot request enclosed, other helpful documents(Dane Co. Clerk Scott McDonell)

“There’s been a lot of mailings from campaigns, and from non-profits and other groups, and so I was worried they may ignore this. This is the one they should pay attention to,” McDonell said.

McDonell said out of the roughly 500,000 Dane Co. residents, about 144,000 have already requested an absentee ballot. Even though the deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 29, he said voters should not wait that long.

“In April, we really struggled with rate requests for absentee ballots near the deadline. Clerks were struggling to turn around those requests, get them out, get them back and so we learned from that and are trying to avoid that,” he said.

The WEC generated its mailing list for the packets months ago, so many voters who already requested absentee ballots will get one in the mail. To verify status, visit myvote.wi.gov.

If Dane Co. voters have questions, they are encouraged to contact the voting help line at 608-285-2141.

During the Madison Mayor’s weekly press briefing, Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl encouraged voters to take advantage of Democracy in the Park on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3.

Poll workers will be at 206 different Madison area parks to collect ballots.

“They can serve as a witness if needed, and they will offer this as a voter registration drive for anybody who still needs to register,” Witzel-Behl said.

How to drop off your absentee ballot in Madison

The deadline for clerks to mail out requested ballots on file is Sept. 17. If a voter does not receive one within a week, they should call their municipal clerk’s office.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Governor’s office grants $30 million in CARES aid for early care, education providers

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The governor’s office announced Thursday an additional $30 million in federal aid will be directed to support early care and education providers.

Local

State, federal officials urge public to travel safely Labor Day weekend

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
State and federal officials are urging people to travel safely ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Local

Gov. Evers announces $5 million economic impact grant for cultural organizations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The governor’s office launched a $5 million grant program Thursday aimed at assisting cultural organizations who were economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics

Evers on Biden visit: “I would have preferred no one be here”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Gov. Tony Evers is yet to weigh in on whether he thinks former vice president Joe Biden’s visit to Kenosha should be coming to his state.

Latest News

Local

City of Beloit employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The City of Beloit reported on Thursday that an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Kenosha journalist quits after coverage of Jacob Blake rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Daniel Thompson has resigned as digital editor for a Kenosha newspaper after disputing a headline for a story about a rally for the family of Jacob Blake.

Coronavirus

Weekly new COVID-19 cases nears recent low

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The seven-day rolling average dropped slightly Thursday bringing it near the lowest average since mid-July.

State

More than 250 arrested since Blake shooting in Wisconsin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 250 people have been arrested since the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Police in the southeastern Wisconsin city provided an update Thursday.

Local

Grinder blamed for MPI fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Embers thrown from a grinder sparked a fire at a Village of Deerfield manufacturing facility.

Crime

MPD: “Smash-and-grab” burglary nets dozens of cartons of cigarettes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Once inside, the burglar allegedly took 30 to 40 cartons of cigarettes before fleeing.