State, federal officials urge public to travel safely Labor Day weekend

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State and federal officials are urging people to travel safely ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminded travelers Thursday who will be driving to wear seat belts, plan ahead to minimize construction delays and drive safely. The department noted in a news release that texting while driving is not allowed and very dangerous.

The department added that travelers should move over or slow down when driving past emergency respondents and properly secure all trailers and cargo. Drivers should check the 511 Travel Information system for the latest information on any incidents or delays, the department continued.

There is a full list of road construction available on the department’s website.

For those who will be flying this holiday weekend, TSA said they want to reassure passengers that they have taken many steps to ensure aviation security and protect passengers from COVID-19. According to a news release, travelers who may not have flown since the beginning of the pandemic will have a completely different experience at TSA checkpoints.

The administration noted that TSA officers will be wearing face masks and gloves at all airports, including face shields at some locations. Passengers may also notice acrylic barriers, social distancing signage throughout checkpoints and regular cleanings of surfaces and equipment. TSA continued saying there will also be various touch less technologies, such as an automated ID verification scanner at some locations.

TSA said there are seven steps to help passengers protect themselves and others as they move through TSA screenings:

  • Pack smart: Know what is in your carry-on bags and make sure there are no prohibited items inside.
  • Help minimize wait times by arriving early at the airport.
  • Maintain social distancing.
  • Wear a mask.
  • Place items such as cell phones, keys and loose change in your carry-on bag instead of bins.
  • Reduce physical contact by keeping their paper or electronic boarding pass and ID to yourself.
  • Wash your hands.

