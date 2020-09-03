Advertisement

Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75

Former New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver points to fans after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB All-Star baseball game, on Tuesday, July 16, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Former New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver points to fans after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB All-Star baseball game, on Tuesday, July 16, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York Mets pitching great Tom Seaver has died at 75.

Seaver died Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.

The Hall of Famer’s family announced in 2019 he had dementia.

Seaver was one of the greatest pitchers of his generation and the resplendent star of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team.

He was a classic power pitcher who won 311 games. Former Mets catcher Mike Piazza says Seaver “will always be the heart and soul of the Mets.”

After retirement, Seaver tended to his Northern California vineyard.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

