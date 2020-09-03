UW Health advises families to keep Labor Day parties small

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health officials are advising people keep Labor Day gatherings small with students heading back to school.

Dr. Nasia Safdar said limited exposure to others could make a difference when sending your child back to the classroom.

“For those schools that are starting to have somewhat of an in-person experience, I just think yes this will heighten the concern of the possibility of people getting together,” Safdar said.

According to Public Health Madison Dane County, nearly 4 in 10 people with COVID-19 had recently attended a party or gathering.

Health officials recommend having a conversation with the host of a party people may attend about reducing risk and finding ways to socially distance while in attendance.

Other recommendations include wearing masks when not eating or drinking and hosting parties outside, such as in your backyard, if possible.

