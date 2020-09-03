Advertisement

UW Health advises families to keep Labor Day parties small

By Gabriella Rusk and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health officials are advising people keep Labor Day gatherings small with students heading back to school.

Dr. Nasia Safdar said limited exposure to others could make a difference when sending your child back to the classroom.

“For those schools that are starting to have somewhat of an in-person experience, I just think yes this will heighten the concern of the possibility of people getting together,” Safdar said.

According to Public Health Madison Dane County, nearly 4 in 10 people with COVID-19 had recently attended a party or gathering.

Health officials recommend having a conversation with the host of a party people may attend about reducing risk and finding ways to socially distance while in attendance.

Other recommendations include wearing masks when not eating or drinking and hosting parties outside, such as in your backyard, if possible.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Doug Hyant challenges Paul Skidmore for District 9 alder seat

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Doug Hyant announced Thursday that he will challenge Alder Paul Skidmore for the 9th District of Common Council

State

Wisconsin universities report slight enrollment decline

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin System has announced that fall enrollment appears to be only slightly down from last year, with nearly 126,000 students enrolled at the 10 universities that have begun on-campus classes.

Local

UW- Madison reports racist graffiti found on Library Mall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Two buildings on the Library Mall of University of Wisconsin- Madison’s campus were spray painted with racist graffiti.

News

“Return it right away, don’t sit on it:” Dane Co. Clerk shares message to be on the lookout for important election mail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
This week the WEC mailed information packets to 2.6 million registered voters about their options in November, encouraging voters to act early.

Latest News

Local

Governor’s office grants $30 million in CARES aid for early care, education providers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The governor’s office announced Thursday an additional $30 million in federal aid will be directed to support early care and education providers.

Local

State, federal officials urge public to travel safely Labor Day weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
State and federal officials are urging people to travel safely ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Local

Gov. Evers announces $5 million economic impact grant for cultural organizations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The governor’s office launched a $5 million grant program Thursday aimed at assisting cultural organizations who were economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics

Evers on Biden visit: “I would have preferred no one be here”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Gov. Tony Evers is yet to weigh in on whether he thinks former vice president Joe Biden’s visit to Kenosha should be coming to his state.

Local

City of Beloit employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The City of Beloit reported on Thursday that an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Kenosha journalist quits after coverage of Jacob Blake rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Daniel Thompson has resigned as digital editor for a Kenosha newspaper after disputing a headline for a story about a rally for the family of Jacob Blake.