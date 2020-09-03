UW- Madison reports racist graffiti found on Library Mall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two buildings on the Library Mall of University of Wisconsin- Madison’s campus were spray painted with racist graffiti.

According to a news release, the university was notified Thursday of the graffiti at University Book Store and the Extension Building at 711 State Street and 432 N. Lake Street, respectively.

The university added that several city and privately-owned properties were also affected. The release did not say which businesses or city buildings were affected.

UW continued saying they do not tolerate racist behaviors. They noted the “racist and white supremacist messages” run counter to university values, and that they value a diverse community where all members feel safe and supported.

The incident was reported and the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards, in addition to University Police, is investigating.

The university said clean-up is started immediately when graffiti or vandalism occurs on university property and support resources are available for those affected by the messages.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.